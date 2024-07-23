The Los Angeles Rams have had some key negotiations during the 2024 offseason. Their efforts have allowed them a new contract agreement with star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay said Stafford is reporting to the Rams' training camp after the team adjusted his deal, per Adam Schefter.

Stafford was due $31 million for the 2023-24 season on his four-year, 160 million contract after the Los Angeles' Super Bowl win. Schefter reported that he has three years remaining on the 40-million-per-year extension he signed in 2022, but this season was supposed to be the year with guaranteed salary. Stafford was seeking more security as he entered his age-36 season.

Thankfully, Matthew Stafford's contract negotiations are out of the way and he can continue building chemistry with his team.

The 36-year-old comes off a strong 2023-24 showing that saw him throw for his highest amount of passing yards since 2021-22. Stafford amassed 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns. As mentioned, he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in 2022. That season, he totaled 4,886 yards and tied his career high in TDs (41). Stafford looks to help Los Angeles have a greater showing in the NFC West in 2024-25.

Can Matthew Stafford help Rams back to Super Bowl?

Los Angeles finished the 2023-24 season with a 10-7 record, which placed them second in the NFC West. They barely managed to squeeze into the playoffs as a Wild Card and faced Stafford's old team, the Detroit Lions, in the first round. The Rams fought hard but lost a 24-23 nail-biter. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles is ready to take the next step and improve upon their showing.

The Rams lost the services of veteran defensive end Aaron Donald in March of 2024 after he announced his retirement. The move hurts LA's defense, but the team retains other stout contributors to pick up the slack. In addition, the Rams added talent through free agency.

LA agreed to a deal with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White during the spring of 2024. White has battled numerous injury woes over the last three seasons, but if healthy, he can make a great impact for the Rams.

On the offensive side, Matthew Stafford is not the only one carrying a heavy load. Stafford will have rising second-year receiver Puka Nacua as a primary target. Nacua boasted top-10 NFL rankings in receiving yards and receptions as a rookie. It will be exciting to watch him continue his development as he and the Rams approach a pivotal year.