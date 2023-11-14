Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay explained the reason behind the recent acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Sean McVay said the Rams decided to sign Carson Wentz because of starter Matthew Stafford's recent injury, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

“The situations and some of the things that we went through ultimately led us to to feel like, ‘All right, let's make that decision,'” Sean McVay said.

“Let's hope that we have a (scenario) where Matthew is healthy the rest of the way. But if, for whatever reason he wasn't available, this was the direction that we wanted to go (and) have Carson be able to take that role over,” McVay added.

The Rams are preparing for Matthew Stafford to return Sunday against Seattle, and also onboarding new backup Carson Wentz: https://t.co/gyMb4RMtf6 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 14, 2023

The injury bug continues to bite the Rams hard

Matthew Stafford suffered an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury to his right thumb in the Rams' 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

The team feared the worst-case scenario: Stafford's injury could be more than just a sprained thumb. The swelling prevented Matthew Stafford from gripping a football properly.

With Stafford out of commission, Brett Rypien took over starting quarterback duties for the Rams in Week 9. Los Angeles mustered only four first downs in the second half of their 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Rams released Rypien, who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Enter Carson Wentz.

Wentz is in his eighth NFL season. He spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020. Wentz played one season each for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders. He has thrown for 22,169 yards, 151 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions in 93 career regular-games.

The New York Jets reportedly turned down Wentz before he signed with the Rams last week.

The Rams won just five games due to various injuries last year. Apparently, they haven't recovered from the injury bug. Hopefully, Carson Wentz will make an impact with Los Angeles and help turn their season around.