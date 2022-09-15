Rams star QB Matthew Stafford vocal on Bills loss ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from their Week 1 defeat at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It’s the Atlanta Falcons up next for the Rams, and for his part, LA star quarterback Matthew Stafford knows what he needs to do ahead of Sunday’s game.

Stafford was vocal about how he believes he has to be better in terms of getting his teammates involved in the game. He didn’t exactly look like a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Week 1 against the Rams, and Stafford knows that he needs to put up a better performance if the Rams hope to beat the Falcons in Week 2 (via Sarah Barshop of ESPN):

“I can do a better job of distributing the football to those guys, getting those guys touches early on in games and helping them feel in the rhythm of the game,” Stafford said.

Stafford didn’t look like his usual self in Week 1, throwing no less than three interceptions in the game. The 34-year-old went 29-of-41 on his passes for 240 yards and one touchdown, and there’s no denying that he made quite a handful of errors throughout the contest. It wasn’t all on him, though, with LA’s non-Cooper Kupp wide receivers struggling against the Bills as well.

The good news for Matthew Stafford and Co. is that the Falcons aren’t exactly the best team in the NFL right now. The Rams have a tremendous opportunity to erase their Week 1 loss on Sunday against Atlanta. On the other hand, a defeat against the Falcons could be disastrous for the defending champs.