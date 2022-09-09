Odell Beckham Jr. admits being ‘overwhelmed with emotion’ amid appearance in Rams vs. Bills game

The Los Angeles Rams opened their season by celebrating their Super Bowl conquest. Although the actual game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t very kind to them, they got to enjoy their success from the prior season. Current free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance to be with his former team.

Beckham admitted that he felt overwhelmed with emotion as he celebrated his first championship with his former Rams teammates. The 29-year-old felt conflicting emotions. He both wanted to be out on the field but was also just in awe of watching the game as a fan.

At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel 😂… part of me wants to be out there and the other part of me is enjoying watchin the benefits of the hard work these people put in! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

Beckham remains a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, where he caught two catches, one of which was a touchdown, for 52 yards. He played a key part in the Rams’ championship but remains a free agent as he recovers from his knee injury. After years with the crummy New York Giants and his swift exit from the Cleveland Browns, winning it all was an emotional moment for him.

The Rams lost their season opener 31-10 to the Bills, but the final score hides how dominant Buffalo was. Josh Allen scored four total touchdowns and torched the Los Angeles defense while Matthew Stafford threw three picks and got sacked seven times. It was not a good night for the defending champions.

The Rams gave Beckham plenty of reasons to join Bills Mafia but he still stood by his former teammates. He called out the negative narratives that would form after one rough game.