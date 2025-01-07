The Los Angeles Rams opted to rest their starters against the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale. While LA secured the NFC West title thanks to a strength of victory tiebreaker over Seattle, the team lost to the Seahawks in Week 18. The defeat dropped the Rams from the third seed to the fourth seed in the conference, which sets them up for a Wild Card clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Despite the team’s best effort to stay healthy entering the playoffs, the Rams lost Blake Corum to injury in Week 18. LA made two significant moves involving the backfield on Tuesday, sending Corum to IR and elevating veteran running back Royce Freeman from the practice squad, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

The Rams lost Corum for the playoffs after the rookie rusher suffered a broken forearm against the Seahawks. LA selected Corum in the third round of the 2024 draft. He got the start in Week 18 as the Rams chose to rest Kyren Williams. The first-year rusher finished the season with 58 carries for 207 yards as Williams’ backup. He added seven receptions for 58 scoreless yards.

The Rams won’t have backup RB Blake Corum for the playoffs

With Corum done for the season, the Rams added a familiar face for depth. Freeman signed with Los Angeles last season and appeared in 14 games for the team. This year the veteran RB bounced around the league, most recently landing with the Chicago Bears.

However, Chicago cut Freeman on Monday and the Rams swept him up, signing him to the practice squad. On Tuesday, he was called up to the active roster. Freeman last played in the NFL with the Rams in 2023.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons under head coach Sean McVay. The team last won the division in 2021, when the Rams won the Championship.

After a slow start to the 2024 campaign due to a number of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, LA rebounded, finishing the year 10-7. While the team is heading back to the postseason, the Rams’ nightmare seeding scenario played out as LA will host the Vikings in the first round.

Despite the difficult matchup awaiting the team, McVay insists the Rams are ready for anyone in the playoffs. They’ll be tested as Minnesota looks to rebound from a demoralizing defeat in Week 18.