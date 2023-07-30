With Sony Michel's retirement, the Los Angeles Rams were in sudden need of some running back depth. Before the ink dried on Michel's retirement papers, the Rams have signed a former Denver Broncos RB as Cam Akers' potential backup.

Los Angeles has signed Royce Freeman, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. The terms of the contract have not yet been revealed.

Freeman has been in the NFL since 2018, spending time with the Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. The majority of his career has come with the Broncos, where he has spent 46 of his 65 career games. Over his entire five-year career, Freeman has ran for 1,473 yards and eight touchdowns.

This past season, Freeman appeared in four games with the Texans, actually starting one. However, he ran for just 117 scoreless yards on 41 carries.

At this stage of his career, it's hard to imagine Royce Freeman carving out a major role in any team's backfield. However, the Rams certainly seem interested in seeing what the 27-year-old has to offer. Behind Akers, Los Angeles currently has players such as Kyren Williams, Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers.

Freeman will have his work cut out for him if he wants to make the team, let alone earn a regular season carry. But Sony Michel's retirement has given Freeman an opportunity in LA. The Rams will be looking to improve on offense in all aspects. Freeman will look to prove he deserves an opportunity to stay and will make the most of that opportunity throughout training camp.