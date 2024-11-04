The Los Angeles Rams have effectively reset their season after beating the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 9 overtime thriller. With this victory, the Rams have climbed back up to 4-4 after consecutive wins against the Raiders, Vikings, and Seahawks. Obviously, the returns of wideouts Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp from injury have helped the offense get back on track. Still, the game offered its share of hurdles, including the ejection of Nacua for throwing a punch in the first half, and Rams coach Sean McVay had a simple response to their Sunday win.

“What a unique, weird game that was,” McVay said after the game, via Rams writer Stu Jackson on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 9: Rams def. Seahawks

The Rams rallied back from a poor first half, where they fell behind 13-3, to turn the game into a back-and-forth affair where they took back the lead until the Seahawks tied it in the fourth quarter, setting up overtime and a fantastic Week 9 finish.

During overtime, the Seahawks decided to go for the win on fourth-and-1 instead of trying a field goal, but the Rams defense stopped Kenneth Walker III for no gain. This defense soon turned into offense as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson, who made an incredible one-handed pass to win the game.

The catch also happened a few days after another miraculous one-handed catch from Garrett Wilson to lift the Jets over the Texans.

Moreover, Robinson stepped up after the officials booted Nacua from the game for throwing a punch at Seattle linebacker Tyrel Dodson following an interception.

After the game, Stafford expressed confidence that the star wideout would learn from this experience.

“Obviously, that's not something he wants to do, he doesn't want to not be out there and play with us. Sometimes emotion gets the best of us but I've got total trust and confidence in his ability to respond and understand those are things we can't do,” Stafford said, via the Associated Press.

Weird games

Additionally, the Rams quarterback echoed Sean McVay's sentiments about the game.

“What an up and down game, right?” he said. “Our defense getting turnovers. We got down there and didn't score from the 1, we had a punt blocked. It was all over the place. It took a lot of mental fortitude and strength and belief to win that.”

After starting the season 1-4, the Rams continue their push toward playoff contention versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.