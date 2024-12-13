Puka Nacua continues to prove that his historic rookie season was no fluke. When on the field, he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) need him to maintain that star status for the remainder of the 2024-25 season if they want to slide into the playoffs. Nacua is doing his best to display his splendid route-running skills and reliable hands against the San Francisco 49ers' tight coverage on Thursday Night Football.

The first half of the crucial NFC West matchup featured few points and explosive plays, but the 23-year-old managed to stand out all the same. Nacua hauled in an extremely difficult catch by using cornerback Charvarius Ward's helmet to secure the seven-yard grab in the first quarter, via the Rams' X account. Setting the bar for the fifth-round draft pick just feels futile at this point.

Nacua came into Levi's Stadium with 54 receptions for 708 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Fans cannot detect any signs of wear-and-tear from his early-season knee injuries, as he raises his caliber of play at the right time of the year. The BYU alumnus has surpassed 100 yards in three of his last four games while scoring three touchdowns in the same span. He posted a quiet first 30 minutes of action (two catches for 11 yards), like the rest of the Rams' offense, but locking up Puka Nacua for an entire game is a punishing chore.

Both teams are desperate for a win in Week 15, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the division with an 8-5 record. Los Angeles can simultaneously boost its playoff probability and ruin that of San Francisco's on Thursday night. The score is 3-3 at time of print, so each coaching staff has adjustments to make on offense.

Does Nacua have another awe-inspiring snag in his arsenal? The Rams sure hope so.