Los Angeles Rams breakout receiver Puka Nacua reportedly is not practicing Thursday due to an oblique injury, per Adam Grosbard of the Orange Country Register. Nacua is expected to play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals though.

Sean McVay also provided an update on Nacua, per Grosbard as well.

“That's absolutely something that you think about,” McVay said about potentially limiting Nacua's workload amid injury concerns as a rookie. “He's done an excellent job through the first couple weeks but … you say ok, where are some of those spots to maybe supplement their workload?”

Puka Nacua has been one of the best stories in the NFL so far in 2023. With Cooper Kupp injured, Nacua has stepped in and played a pivotal role in LA's offense.

Through two games played, the 22-year-old leads the league with 25 receptions. He's recorded 266 yards as well. Although he doesn't have a touchdown yet, there is no denying his overall impact on the Rams.

Los Angeles was expected by many to labor throughout the 2023 campaign. Instead, they cruised to a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Rams followed that up by narrowly losing to arguably the best team in football, the San Francisco 49ers, 30-23. Los Angeles challenged the 49ers and displayed potential in the game despite the defeat.

They are set to take on the Bengals in Week 3. Cincinnati would have been projected to be a heavy favorite in this contest prior to the season. But Cincinnati is 0-2 and Joe Burrow is questionable with a calf injury, leaving the door open for a possible Rams upset.