While Jared Verse may earn most of the headlines when it comes to the Los Angeles Rams' rookie class – and rightfully so, he's very good – the first-round pick out of Florida State isn't the only player who is putting in work during his first NFL campaign.

Need proof? Well, look no further than Braden Fiske, Verse's college teammate, who actually has .5 more sacks than the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite after recording his second multi-sack game of the month against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

Discussing what he's seen from Fiske so far this season, Sean McVay celebrated how things are shaking out for the FSU product, as, to paraphrase Rams legend Aaron Donald, his hard work is leading to impressive on-field results.

“It's just a cool display of hard work paying off like Aaron Donald always used to say. This guy has been so consistent. He loves the game, he loves the process, he's competitive as h*ll, he's super coachable, he's conscientious, he's secure enough to be coached hard and I think he's continuing to maximize his opportunities,” McVay told reporters.

“I think we played really well as a front, but you see some of the different things that have really elevated his play, given him some opportunities to affect and influence the game and what a huge game-changing play he makes coming around to be able to force the fumble. Kobie Turner does a great job recovering it and then one play later Puka [Nacua] is making an amazing catch and he has to go in the tent because the ball crushed him. Fiske has been awesome though. He's a stud. I love everything he's about. He's been a major factor the last couple weeks, especially as it relates to affecting and influencing the game from a pressure perspective.”

Though Fiske has only started three of the ten games he's appeared in for the Rams this year, his effectiveness has actually increased as his snaps per game have gone down, as he's produced the bulk of his stats from Weeks 4-11 after he was removed from the starting lineup and his defensive snaps percentage decreased from 73 to 54. Whether playing defensive end in base 3-4 packages or kicking it at defensive tackle alongside Kobie Turner in pass rush-heavy defensive sub-packages, it's clear Fiske is going to be a force for the Rams for a long time, even if Verse continues to earn all of the headlines.

Sean McVay is excited about the Rams' rookie safety Kamren Kinchens

In addition to Fiske, McVay also used some of his Monday media time to celebrate Kamren Kinchens, who has played more with John Johnson III out due to injury.

“It's that. I think you see it. You could say, ‘What's this guy about? What does the tape tell me what this guy is about?' He's competitive. He's tough. I thought he played pretty… it felt like he was sometimes playing at a different speed than everyone else yesterday. You could see he doesn't flinch at the point of contact. I thought he made some great open field tackles. He's continuing to get an understanding. He's got great range and great athleticism, but he's continuing to get an understanding of, where do I fit within these coverage contours? Where are people trying to attack me? It's another game where he ends up making a game-changing play to be able to close it out,” McVay told reporters.

“I appreciate his awareness as a young guy to go down and just let us knee it out. I know [Christian] Rozeboom was yelling at him, but he's a stud. I thought he really made his presence felt throughout the course of the game and the confidence is continuing to grow as he's getting reps. I think that's a reflection of again.. I think Chris Beake and [Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] have done a great job with [Defensive Assistant] Mike Harris. He's getting more and more confident. He's getting a bunch of reps in practice. A lot of that practice, performance and preparation is starting to equal game reality for these young cats. It's cool to see.”

What kind of role will Kinchens have on the field for the Rams once Johnson III returns to the field? Only time will tell, but after loading up on short-term vets this offseason, it's clear the Rams have a bright future ahead in their young core.