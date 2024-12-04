When the Los Angeles Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a $3.18 million contract during the offseason, it led to more than a few confused reactions around Southern California.

Why, fans wondered, did the Rams sign a 33-year-old quarterback to back up their 36-year-old quarterback when there were more interesting under-30 players who could theoretically learn something from how Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay handle business in LA, from Gardner Minshew to Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson via trade? Did LA feel that comfortable about Stetson Bennett as a long-term developmntal prospect? Or was trading Stafford mid-season really on the table had the season fallen apart, which it basically did before the bye?

While it's hard to really say, Garappolo is on the team now, and he's seemingly done a good job in his role as QB2, even if he hasn't actually done much in-game for the 6-6 Rams through 13 weeks of action.

Asked about Garoppolo's present and potentially his future in LA on Monday, McVay noted that he's enjoyed his time working with the veteran quarterback, and would enjoy more of it if it makes sense for both parties.

“I love Jimmy. I love being around him. I love what I've seen from him. You guys have heard me talk about the opportunities that he's had in these practice settings to show his stuff. I've been a fan of Jimmy's for a long time, whether it's competing against him, watching him from afar, and then you get to know him a little bit better,” McVay told reporters.

“As far as those types of things… like you said, we're in the moment. I love working with Jimmy. I'm grateful to be here with him right now, and obviously, we love Matthew doing his thing and leading our team. I'm focused on this team and doing as good a job as I can one day at a time. Would you like to continue to work with him? Yeah, of course. I definitely would say that. I'm enjoying working with him right now, maximizing those opportunities, and then we'll have a little bit of clarity as we get through this. We're going to take it a day at a time, try to be the best we can for this week and our week of preparation for the Buffalo Bills.”

Would it make sense for Garoppolo to return to the Rams in 2025? If they like what he brings to the table, sure, why not? But if the New England draftee instead wants to test the open waters elsewhere, McVay gets that too, as he believes the Rams have set him up to succeed regardless of where he plays next.

Jimmy Garoppolo could join a long line of Rams QB success stories

Discussing Garoppolo's fit outside of LA should he leave in March, McVay noted that the Rams have done a good job in setting him up for success, as learning from Dave Ragone and Stafford can only lead to positive results.

“I think you can just maximize the ‘ops’ that you're given to continue to sharpen your skills, to be able to look at what a great player like Matthew does. How does he go about the weekly rhythm and his preparation? Jimmy has played at a high level in this league for a long time. He has his rhythm and routine,” McVay told reporters.

“I think [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone does a great job of being able to get both Jimmy and Stetson [Bennett] up to speed on what we're trying to do because Matthew takes all those reps. I've been really impressed with just the consistency at which Jimmy comes into the building, the way that he interacts and acts, responds to his teammates in those types of interactions, the way he elevates people around him, and the way that he's able to communicate with the coaches. He’s really been a joy to be around.”

Could Stafford be the next Baker Mayfield? Or the next Carson Wentz? While it's hard to say either way, his status as a McVay endorsee will surely lead to some opportunity in the future, be that in LA or elsewhere.