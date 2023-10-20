With Kyren Williams set to at least miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have a lot to figure out at running back. Ronnie Rivers is also out for Week 7, so the Rams' options are sixth-round rookie Zach Evans, or the two backs they added to the roster this week: Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin.

Sean McVay wouldn't disclose who would be the first-team back, but it's likely the Rams will just rotate a combination of players. “It’s very different in terms of looking at a card or running our offense where Matthew Stafford's communication in the huddle and all of the different things that he can do are happening,” McVay said. “It’ll be a good challenge, but I’m confident that [Zach Evans will] handle it well.”

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is confident in Evans as well. “Zach has been working his butt off out there, giving the defense a great look on the scout team. He’s been recognized by Sean McVay in a couple meetings, just the way the guy has been running,” Havenstein said. “He even said it before Sunday, ‘When your opportunity comes, you’re going to be ready to go just by the way you’ve been working.'”

The thing is Evans has only been playing for the Rams' scout team for the most part. So his responsibility is simulating other offense's for the defense's benefit. As a result, Evans doesn't have much familiarity with the Rams' first-team offense and McVay's scheme. The bright side is he's spent those reps going against Aaron Donald and the Rams' strong defensive front.

“Going against AD is crazy,” Evans said. “Seriously, though, going against our defense is phenomenal. I go against AD every day, I go against a safety like Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast; I got a linebacker like Ernest Jones coming at me. I feel like I’m going against the best of the best already.”

Darrell Henderson, on the other hand, previously played for the Rams and was the starting running back in Cam Akers' absence the year that they won the Super Bowl. McVay said that familiarity with his offense was a big factor in the Rams signing him.

As far as who will see the majority of the team's backfield reps on Sunday, there isn't a clear answer yet.