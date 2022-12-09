By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared a crucial update on injured QB Matthew Stafford, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

“Sean McVay says as far as he as aware, Matthew Stafford will not need any sort of procedure as he recovers from a spinal cord contusion. Reiterates he expects Stafford to have a healthy off-season,” Rodrigue wrote on Twitter.

There is a chance for Matthew Stafford to return for the Rams’ final game of the season. But with their playoff odds slim to none, LA will likely opt to roll with Baker Mayfield as the season winds down.

McVay’s update on Stafford will provide comfort for Rams’ fans following a previous report that stated the QB could miss the entire 2023 season.

“There’s a good chance, I would say better than 70% that Matt Stafford doesn’t play next year,” analyst Michael Lombardi said. “I have a sense that…it’s more than a hunch, it’s talking to people in the league that maybe Stafford’s body is breaking down.”

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an improbable come from behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 amid Matthew Stafford’s absence. Mayfield and the Rams drove 98 yards in the final minutes to shock the Raiders in the victory. Nevertheless, the Rams would still prefer Stafford to be under center once he’s able to return.

For now, Stafford’s future is unclear. There have been no shortage of contrasting reports on the Rams’ quarterback. But Sean McVay believes Stafford is in line for a healthy offseason.