After securing the win of the weekend with a 44-42 stunner over the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams don't have long to sit back and celebrate, as they'll be mixing it up in a very consequential division game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Win, and they take one step forward in their pursuit of a playoff spot. Lose, and they are back to .500 with just three more games left to play.

So, needless to say, the Rams are going to need all hands on deck to secure the win, right? You bet, which is why, in his lone media appearance before Thursday Night Football, Sean McVay was asked about the prospects of the 2024 LA debuts of Tyler Higbee and Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who have yet to take the field for the Rams in 2024. Will that change in Week 15? Well, McVay isn't even sure.

“It's a good question. We'll see on Higbee. Here's what I would say, I don't have a great sense of it,” McVay told reporters. “Those are definitely possibilities and like I said, when is the next time I talk to these guys?”

Informed that it wouldn't be until after the game, McVay broke it down, letting it be known that Higbee's status is very much up in the air, whereas Forbes' status will be based on how Cobie Durant recovers over the next few days.

“Oh, nice, so you guys will be left out in the dry. I apologize, but I don't [know],” McVay told reporters. “If Cobie Durant's status is affected, then that could definitely impact Emmanuel Forbes and some of the things that we do. As far as Higbee's concerned, that was always something that we left open as a possibility, but certainly don't want to rush it. I don't know if that gives you any information, I apologize.”

So, in summation, Higbee still probably won't be active in Week 15, but Forbes will likely at least be active for the game, even if he's stuck as a reserve. While that isn't ideal for the Rams, as they have a big-time showdown against the 49ers rapidly approaching, fans will have to wait and find out, since McVay won't be updating fans either way.

Sean McVay will have the Rams ready for anything in Week 15 vs. SF

Asked if he thinks the Rams are in for a very different experience in Week 15 versus their effort against the 49ers back in Week 3, McVay noted that, in the NFL, every game is different from each other, and as a result, this game could very well prove more challenging because of everything San Francisco has going for them.

“Well, I saw they certainly had a very dominant performance yesterday. If there's anything that you do know, it's a week-to-week league. Humility is only a week away. They have excellent coaches, excellent personnel, and really good schemes. No matter what’s really happened in terms of the trajectory of the injuries, they're going to be ready to go, and we're going to do our best to get our guys ready to roll, and it's going to be a great challenge and opportunity. I think the familiarity [not] only gives that much more respect knowing what they've done, but what they're capable of as well. We're excited about the challenge.”

Arguably the biggest disappointment of the 2024 NFL season so far, the 49ers had their first win in a month in Week 14, where they beat up on the Chicago Bears in Caleb Williams' return to California. If they somehow figured it all out in that game, that would be bad news for the Rams, as they need this win badly to remain alive in the NFC West.