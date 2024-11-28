As the Los Angeles Rams have ridden the ups, downs, and everything in between of this weird, weird 2024 NFL season, one player who has been absent from the journey, at least on the field, has been Tyler Higbee, the star tight end who tore his ACL and MCL against the Lions in the playoffs back in January.

Now granted, the Rams had a full offseason to prepare for Higbee's absence, signing Colby Parkinson away from the Seattle Seahawks to complement a pair of rookie-scale contract players in Davis Allen and Hunter Long, but so far, none of them come close to matching the pride of Western Kentucky's 2023 production even when combined together.

Concerning? Maybe a little, but fortunately for fans in Los Angeles, they won't have to be without Higbee for much longer, as the ninth-year tight end is approaching a return after 12 weeks on the PUP list, returning to practice for the first time on Wednesday, according to ESPN Senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Welp, there you go, folks; Higbee will be back on the field in no time, and the rest of the NFL will be on notice, right? Well, well, well, not so fast, my friends; Sean McVay isn't so willing to throw Higbee back on the field, as he isn't sure how close he is to his 2023 debut just yet.

Sean McVay is amazed by Tyler Higbee's progress for the Rams

Asked about Higbee's progress during his Tuesday media session, McVay let it be known that he isn't too worried about rushing his starting tight end back to the field in a regular season game, as his progress to this point has already been “amazing.”

“I think that’d be presumptuous. He has made amazing progress. I think we want to get him out on the practice field. He provides such great leadership and such a great spark for us in a variety of ways,” McVay told reporters. “I don't know that this week would be the week that he would return, but for him to even be back out on the practice field and starting his clock is a real credit to him, to our medical staff, and just to the overall resolve and resilience of that individual who I have a lot of love and respect for.”

On one hand, could the Rams use Higbee back on the field as soon as possible? Yes, with Damarcus Robinson's status very much up in the air over the next few days after being arrested for speeding, adding a big, talented tight end who can flex out into the slot if need be would help to ease his absence in a major way. With that being said, risking his long-term health by returning early would be poor talent management by the Rams, as they really need Higbee back down the stretch in December, more so than in a Week 13 game against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints.