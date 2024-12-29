With their 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams won their fifth-straight game and moved to 10-6 on the season. But as the NFC West title comes into view, playoff glory wasn't always in the Rams' destiny.

Los Angeles started their season with a 1-4 record. They dealt with injuries to key players across the roster, including star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. However, none of that matters now. The Rams found a way to battle through and are on the verge of the postseason. While there's still some work to do, head coach Sean McVay couldn't help but admire his team's fight, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

“I think this is a mentally tough team. I think this is a resilient team,” McVay said. “Really when we talked about coming off of the bye week when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now it hasn't gone exactly the way we want, but we've been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of the 11 opportunities that we've had.”

While their game is completely, Los Angeles can still clinch the NFC West with some held around the league. If they can take control of the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks, then they're in. To do so, they'll need two wins and a tie (or three wins) from the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers or Washington Commanders.

But for now, Sean McVay is focusing on what the Rams can do to succeed. They may be hot now, but the job isn't finished yet. Resiliency has allowed Los Angeles to get back to where they are now. Still, McVay knows the NFL is a marathon, not a sprint. The Rams have been hitting the gas and rounding the corner strong, but the must pass through the winner's tape to truly come out successful.