On the Week 10 edition of Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams and Jalen Ramsey will share the field once more, only this time, it will be as foes, no friends.

That's right, after controversially trading away the three-time All-Pro before the 2023 NFL season, the Rams and Dolphins are set to duke it out with serious playoff implications – at least for LA – on the line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Goodness, this must be a strange feeling for the Rams, right? Finally, facing off against one of their Super Bowl heroes when they could lowkey really use his services once more? Well, Sean McVay was asked that very question during his Thursday media availability and let it be known that he's excited to see Ramsey again, even if he is an incredibly challenging player to scheme against since he can do pretty much everything very well.

“You see the guy that you're familiar with just going against him. Physical player, position flex-versatility, and he has that edge. He's one of those guys that's so disruptive,” McVay told reporters. “He can make plays as a blitzer and if he gets his hands on the ball, demonstrated by last week, he's usually going to catch it. Great player. You see a lot of the same things that made him such a fun guy to watch do his thing here. Hopefully, that won't be the case on Monday night.”

Will the Rams have a tough time taking on Ramsey in Week 10? Potentially so, as how the Dolphins decided to cover Puka Nacua and/or Cooper Kupp could seriously impact how Matthew Stafford reads any given play. With that being said, there's more to football than what happens on the field, and McVay touched on the personal aspect of saying goodbye to Ramsey before last season, too, which had more to do with building a roster that was viable long-term than any issue the team had with his on-field contributions.

Sean McVay reveals his pre-trade conversations with Jalen Ramsey

Discussing the decision to trade Ramsey and the conversations that led up to it, McVay recalled his “cool” relationship with the cover corner and how neither party holds the move against the other heading into Week 10.

“I love Jalen. We have a cool relationship, and he knows the respect and the admiration that I have for him as a player and what he meant to this team. There were a lot of tough decisions that were on the horizon for us as a football team and it didn't have anything to do with us not wanting him here. There were a lot of things that we had to do as a result of some previous years and things of that nature. He understood that. It was important for us, based on what he had done for us, to try to be able to find a situation that suited both parties,” McVay told reporters.

“Miami was somebody that was interested. Les and [Dolphins General Manager] Chris Grier were able to work out a deal. He was excited about that. [Ramsey's Agent] David Mulugheta has always been a guy that, whether it's with Jalen or some other clients, I've always appreciated what a pro he is, how straightforward [and] direct. He's a guy who can get stuff done, and he can be very helpful in facilitating that. It was smooth. I think Jalen was excited about that while also appreciative of a lot of great memories that we were able to have together.”

Will Ramsey have extra motivation to really stick it to the Rams in Week 10 for shipping him away? More likely than not, yes, he probably will, as who wouldn't want to show a former employer that they are thriving in their new home? But is that animosity legitimate? No, probably not, as the Dolphins were projected to be a better team than the Rams last season, which means the now-30-year-old was afforded a chance to keep fighting for Super Bowl opportunities, which didn't look as likely in LA.