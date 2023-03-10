If the common vernacular used for an NFL champion who backslides the following year is a Super Bowl hangover, then the Los Angeles Rams were in a full Super Bowl stupor last season.

The team entered 2022-23 with a fair amount of confidence but also an array of questions and no first round draft picks. Matthew Stafford’s offseason elbow problems were a mild concern, but probably should have been a bad omen for LA fans. None of those questions were given acceptable answers. The end result was a 5-12 season, the worst showing ever by a defending champion.

There was further murkiness at the end of the campaign, specifically concerning head coach Sean McVay. The man crowned with the golden headset since he first took the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018-19, was at the center of rampant retirement rumors that pondered him leaving the sidelines for the broadcast booth. That is obviously not the case.

Moreover, though, fans do not need to worry about this becoming a recurring issue. McVay is firmly committed to rebuilding the franchise he helped make a powerhouse.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come. I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly,” McVay told The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.



The 37-year-old will need to be all the way in for LA to regain its footing. There are tough decisions to be made, and possibly more hardships to be weathered. The team has already parted ways with Bobby Wagner and could be trading away Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson. McVay’s enthusiasm and an innovative, steel-trap offensive mind should give hope that a quick rebound can be accomplished.

The Rams will need him completely focused, though. Removing the retirement chatter from the atmosphere is a strong indicator of his mind set.