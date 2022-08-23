Sean McVay reveals goal for Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson that propelled Cooper Kupp to superstardom

It’s safe to say that wide receiver Allen Robinson is in a much better offensive environment with the Los Angeles Rams than last year when he was still part of the Chicago Bears. With the Rams, he gets to practice and play alongside a proven and experienced quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a superstar wideout in Cooper Kupp. For Rams head coach Sean McVay, the Rams’ offense has a higher ceiling with the addition of Robinson and whether they’d hit that will come down to how soon Robinson and Matthew Stafford will be able to “establish good rapport.”

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times:

“The goal is for Stafford and Robinson to establish ‘good rapport,’ McVay said. ‘Being able to establish their communication, their connection,’ McVay said, adding, ‘sometimes, the best things that can occur are, ‘all right, stay within the structure of what we’re trying to get done, but where they put their own ownership on it.’ ”

Last season with the Bears, Robinson recorded just 410 receiving yards and a touchdown on 38 receptions in only 12 games played. The Bears’ offense was mostly a mess in 2021, with rookie quarterback Justin Fields showing promise but not in a consistent manner. This time around, Robinson is a weapon for a legitimate Super Bowl champion in the Rams, who are also, of course, the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions.

Matthew Stafford leads the Rams’ offense that put up 27.9 points per game in 2021. Together with Cooper Kupp, who led the league last season in receiving yards (1,947), Robinson is expected to play a big role downfield this coming 2022 NFL campaign, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. unlikely to return plus the departure of Robert Woods via trade.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams back in March.