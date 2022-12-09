By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for likely the season with a neck injury. Now, one NFL is claiming there’s a chance Stafford doesn’t return for the Rams at any point in the 2023 season.

Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive and current sports media figure, recently spoke about Stafford’s health on his podcast, “The GM Shuffle.” Lombardi cast a storm cloud over Stafford’s return to field next season.

“There’s a good chance, I would say better than 70% that Matt Stafford doesn’t play next year,” Lombardi said. “I have a sense that…it’s more than a hunch, it’s talking to people in the league that maybe Stafford’s body is breaking down.”

While Lombardi might be connected to the league, it’s important to note that this isn’t a guarantee that Stafford is going to miss the entire 2023 season. However, with Stafford being 34-years-old and his injury involving his next, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities that he could hang up the cleats.

Despite the injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay had some hope for Stafford’s future. He claimed that the 12-year veteran would have a healthy offseason and flatly answered, “no,” when asked if the injury was career-ending.

Matthew Stafford came to Los Angeles in 2021 and promptly led the Rams to a Super Bowl. However, he seemed to struggle a bit in 2022, throwing for 2,087 yards, ten touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games. The Rams have certainly struggled, holding just a 4-9 record.

For now, Stafford remains out for the remainder of the 2022 season. However, there’s at least a chance his spinal cord contusion injury marks the end of his Rams, and NFL career.