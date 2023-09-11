The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford got off to a great start to the 2023 season with a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks. During the Rams' 30-13 victory, head coach Sean McVay was ecstatic to watch Stafford light up the Seattle defense en route to a surprisingly solid performance for the Rams offense without star receiver Cooper Kupp.

After the game, McVay spoke on his quarterback's performance and what it means for the team going forward.

“He's our guy, and he played like the guy we all know and love,” said McVay after the game, per Rams Brothers. “I'm sure happy to see him out there competing the way he is with his teammates… he elevates everybody.”

Matthew Stafford was indeed electric on Sunday afternoon, completing 24/38 passes for 334 yards and no interceptions in the Ram's big victory. That stat line is made even more impressive considering the absence of Kupp, who will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 campaign as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury.

Stafford got boosts from several unexpected targets on Sunday, including receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, who recorded 119 receiving yards a piece.

Running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers also combined for three touchdowns on the afternoon.

While Sunday's performance was definitely inspiring, McVay and Stafford surely know that the Rams' road will not get any easier going forward, beginning next Sunday when they welcome in the San Francisco 49ers for a clash at SoFi Stadium.

That game is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET.