Sean McVay’s latest Van Jefferson update brings good and bad news for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams need to bounce back in a major way after a brutally disappointing Week 1. The Buffalo Bills walked all over the defending champs. Now, the Rams will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Unfortunately for LA, the injury concerns to wide receiver Van Jefferson remain.

Jefferson underwent knee surgery and missed Week 1 as he recovers. The latest update on the 26-year-old wideout, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, is bittersweet. Although the young receiver is “making great progress,” he will miss his second consecutive game of the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

Sean McVay said WR Van Jefferson (knee) is "making great progress," but he won't play against the Falcons. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 16, 2022

Jefferson was expected to miss more than one game and now that is the reality for the Rams. He has not yet participated in team drills since his surgery, so it could still be a while before he gets back to playing. His 802 receiving yards last year were the second-most on the team.

The Rams must get Allen Robinson more involved in the passing game. After getting targeted just once in the season opener, Robinson said that sometimes, that’s just how it shakes out. Against a weaker defense, he should be able to help Los Angeles much more frequently on offense. Cooper Kupp will certainly have another big day to carry the offense.

Even without Van Jefferson, the Rams should collect their first win of the season against the Falcons. The offense should bounce back overall and the defense will have a much easier time against Marcus Mariota than Josh Allen.