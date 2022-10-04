Emotions were running high on Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in an intense Week 4 battle. The Niners had control of the contest for pretty much the entire evening, and come the fourth quarter, the defending champs were already on the brink of their second loss in their first four games of the new campaign.

Apparently, tempers flared on the sideline as a couple of Rams players had to be separated by their teammates during a heated exchange. It looked like outside linebacker Takkarist McKinley and edge defender Justin Hollins were about to come to blows had it not been for the intervention of their teammates and the Rams coaching staff:

Those are some pretty ugly scenes. It’s not uncommon for teammates to have intense conversations during games, but this one seemed to be different. Both players were fuming and it really looked like they were ready to go at it. You don’t want to see that.

The game was understandably frustrating for the Rams as they struggled on both ends of the field. The Niners, on the other hand, were on their game in this one as they showcased a dominant display against the defending champs.

It will be interesting to see how the Rams react to this scuffle and whether or not they will be handing McKinley and Harris with sanctions for their actions here.

LA returns to action on Sunday against a red-hot Dallas Cowboys side for Week 5.