The reason Cooper Kupp’s Rams practice absence is nothing to worry about

Los Angeles Rams fans were forced to hold their breath when Cooper Kupp went down with an injury towards the end of the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. With LA already struggling, the last thing they needed was their best receiver to miss time. Fortunately for the Rams, Cooper Kupp is still expected to play on Sunday despite missing Wednesday’s practice, per Gilbert Manzano.

“WR Cooper Kupp won’t practice today. That’s part of the plan to deal with his ankle injury. (Sean) McVay said earlier this week he expects Kupp to play Sunday vs. Bucs,” Manzano Tweeted.

Cooper Kupp suffered a minor ankle injury in the Rams’ loss to the Niners. Fortunately, he avoided the worst. He was ultimately listed as day-to-day.

Two teams that had high expectations but have massively underachieved will square off on Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to host the Rams. Los Angeles needs to turn things around sooner rather than later if they want to defend their Super Bowl title. Cooper Kupp will give them their best chance of upsetting the odds in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Kupp has already reeled in 64 receptions over 7 games in 2022 for the Rams. Additionally, he’s tallied 686 receiving yards to go along with 5 touchdowns. There is no denying the fact that Kupp is one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp will look to lead Los Angeles to a crucial victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in what promises to be a thrilling affair.