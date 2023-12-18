Tutu Atwell missed Week 15 with a concussion but is set for a return on Thursday as the Rams host the Saints.

As the Los Angeles Rams fight for their playoff lives, they'll get a reinforcement in the passing game in Week 16. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who missed Week 15 with a head injury, has cleared concussion protocol and will play on Thursday when the Rams host the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter.

Atwell started the first 13 games of the season for the Rams, catching three touchdown passes along the way. Though his role in the offense took a slight dip, Atwell is still another solid weapon to have on the outside.

This is the most Atwell has been involved in the offense since the Rams drafted him in the second round in 2021. He played 37 total snaps as a rookie before recording 332 total yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Atwell started his third season off with a bang, racking up six receptions for 116 yards in Week 1, both career-highs at the time. He followed that with a seven-catch, 77-yard performance in Week 2 and his first touchdown of the season in Week 3.

Since then things have gone downhill. He has only one game with more than 31 yards since Week 3 and averaged 23 receiving yards per game from Week 4 to Week 14.

Atwell's role in the offense began to diminish upon Cooper Kupp's return and Puka Nacua's emergence. Still, Atwell is a solid third option in the passing game and showed he can have a big game any given week.

The Rams enter Week 16 winners of four of their last five games and hold the final playoff spot in the NFC with three weeks left in the regular season. With Tutu Atwell back in the mix, the Rams will like their chances to continue form and clinch a playoff berth.