The Los Angeles Rams won't be at full health for a big week 14 showdown with the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens

Heading into a game against a team the caliber of the Baltimore Ravens, you need all of the help you can get. The unfortunate news for the Los Angeles Rams is that they'll be without two players who have experience playing in big games late in the season, according to therams.com staff writer Stu Jackson.

“Rams kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) are inactive for today's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.”

It was only four days ago that Mason Crosby, a seventeen-year NFL veteran, was signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, with hopes that he'd eventually be called up to the main roster to replace Lucas Havrisik, who has only connected on 70% of his field goal attempts in his five games with the Rams this season. The expectation was that when the Rams activated Crosby to the main roster, he'd be ready to go against Baltimore. However, Sean McVay and the Rams are not ready to make the switch just yet.

As for Tyler Higbee, he suffered a neck injury last week in the Rams upset win over the Cleveland Browns, and he's now considered week to week. Higbee has been banged up all season long, but this will be the first game he's missed since the 2021 season, and only the fourth game he's sat out for since the Rams drafted him in 2016. To reward Higbee for his consistent play, the Rams gave him a $27 million extension earlier in the season.

The Rams will have their hands full on both sides of the ball on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens come into the game as the 7th-highest scoring offense in the league, and the NFL's stingiest defense, giving up a league best 15.6 points per game. With a win, the Rams would climb back over .500 for the first time this season since they were 1-0.