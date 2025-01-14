When Tyler Higbee left the Los Angeles Rams' Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025 NFL playoffs, he was initially deemed questionable to return. However, the tight end suffered further complications with his chest injury, including coughing up blood, and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he would eventually be stabilized.

Higbee began coughing blood after the win, which prompted Sean McVay to send him to the hospital, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. McVay confirmed on Tuesday that he is in stable condition and will be “okay.” Higbee has since been released and traveled back to Los Angeles.

Despite the seriousness of his injury, Higbee is preparing to play for the Rams in the divisional round. Following their win over the Vikings, Los Angeles will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 19. The Eagles are coming off an equally dominant win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

The exact injury that Higbee suffered has yet to be released. A direct hit to the chest in the wrong spot can cause that type of reaction, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Before exiting, Higbee was in the process of putting together one of the best playoff games of his career. The nine-year veteran hauled in all five of his targets for 58 receiving yards in the first half. He did most of the work in the Rams' opening drive that ended in a short touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams.

Rams to rematch Eagles eight weeks after first meeting

For the first time since 2021, the Rams will be advancing to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The last time the team won its opening-round game, it went on to win Super Bowl LVI. To repeat that success in 2024, Los Angeles will have to rematch the Eagles, who soundly beat them in Week 12.

Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley dominated Chris Shula's defense in Week 12 en route to a 37-20 win. Barkley racked up 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game, averaging just under 10 yards per carry. He added 47 receiving yards through the air.

The Rams have struggled against opposing running games throughout the season but flexed their muscles against the Vikings in the Wild Card matchup. Los Angeles allowed Aaron Jones to run for just 48 scoreless yards on 13 carries.

Regardless of the matchup, the Rams' secondary is a concern entering the game. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon went down with an injury against Minnesota, making him questionable for the team's next outing. The secondary has struggled with health all season after top cornerback Derion Kendrick suffered a torn ACL in the preseason.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown also had a stellar game against the Rams in their first meeting. Brown was responsible for 109 of Jalen Hurts' 179 passing yards, a ridiculous 61 percent of the total passing offense. Shula will surely have his work cut out for him if Los Angeles hopes to advance to the NFC Championship Game.