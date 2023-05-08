A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is thrilled over the prospect of seeing quarterback Matthew Stafford healthy and ready to give offseason training a full go.

Via Coral Smith of NFL.com:

“Oh yeah, I think that makes a huge difference,” Jefferson said. “I think (it does) for all the guys that are out there throwing with Matt. He’s looking great, he’s always been great, so it’s just great to be out there with him again and see him healthy, and see him slinging it like he does. It’s good to just be out there and get some passes with him.”

Matthew Stafford was not able to play the Rams’ final seven games in the 2022 NFL regular season due to concussion symptoms and spinal cord contusion, but is seemingly healthy enough to continue being Los Angeles’ starter come Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

In nine appearances in 2022, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions on a 68 percent completion rate.

Apart from Matthew Stafford, the Rams also have rookie Stetson Bennett, veteran backup Brett Rypien, and Dresser Winn below him on the team’s quarterback depth chart. None of the backups present a potentially serious challenge for Stafford’s status as the team’s No. 1 signal-caller.

As for Jefferson, who was taken in the second round (57th overall) by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft, he is also taking aim at having a much more productive 2023 season than the one he had in 2022 during which he played in only 11 games and registered 369 receiving yards and three touchdowns on only 24 receptions.