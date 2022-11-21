Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and and star defender Aaron Donald have faced retirement rumors over the past year. However, Matthew Stafford is the latest Rams’ player to be listed as a retirement candidate. NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee show to discuss Stafford’s potential retirement.

“I don’t know what his decision is going to be,” Rapoport said in reference to Matthew Stafford’s retirement decision. “I think he will be back, but I don’t know. I think the health of the team overall goes into it, I think they are going to be okay though.”

Stafford has suffered multiple concussions this season. Rapoport and McAfee discussed how fans sometimes forget that NFL players are human beings with families, and Stafford could ultimately opt to retire for safety/family reasons. However, Rapoport added that he thinks Matthew Stafford will return in 2023, but nothing is set in stone at this juncture.

Los Angeles could ultimately enter rebuild mode should their core group of players begin to retire. Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford are certainly likelier than Cooper Kupp to call it a career, while coach Sean McVay is also a retirement candidate. The Rams will aim to build around Kupp, who’s arguably the best receiver in the NFL when healthy, regardless of what the future holds for Stafford, Donald, and McVay.

In the end, the possibility of Matthew Stafford retiring after the 2022 season cannot be ruled out. Although it seems unlikely, it will be something to keep tabs on following the season.