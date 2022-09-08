Fans of the Los Angeles Rams, are surely still in cloud nine after the Rams triumphed in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will look to defend their championship twenty-two years after winning their first in franchise history back when they were still in St. Louis. However, Stafford’s elbow has been a cause of legitimate concern and as the Rams go deeper into the season, their QB1’s elbow could face even more wear and tear.

But thanks to the power of modern medicine, Stafford’s injury problems could be a thing of the past.

Per Adam Schefter, Matthew Stafford underwent an under-the-radar medical procedure in order to ease the pain on his elbow. Matthew Stafford is now thought to be feeling “better today than he did at this time last year”.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent an off-season elbow procedure to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, per sources. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2022

The Rams will definitely need Stafford at full strength, with the Rams set to face fellow contenders Buffalo Bills in a heavyweight matchup later tonight at 8:20 PM ET. Head coach Sean McVay revealed only a few days ago that the Rams are not worried about Stafford’s condition and that “there won’t be any limitations” with Stafford’s usage.

The 34-year old Stafford also added that he is feeling spry, confident in his ability to make every throw. He will surely be put to the test, with expectations of him the highest they’ve been, and a matchup against Bills superstar QB Josh Allen will be the ultimate litmus test as to whether Stafford is truly healthy or not.

For the Rams’ sake, hopefully the clandestine procedure truly clears Matthew Stafford’s bill of health, as his connection with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one the most exciting things to watch in the NFL.