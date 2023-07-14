Like all other NFL teams, the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Rams have a talented group of players, a few may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Rams' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Rams' priorities for their 2023 NFL Training Camp include final preparations for the upcoming season, focusing on schemes, and optimizing their roster. Additionally, monitoring the health and performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford is crucial. For sure, the success of the season will depend a lot on him. Position battles will determine the depth chart and starting positions. Meanwhile, roster optimization through monitoring the waiver wire will be a priority. The coaching staff will also focus on evaluating the linebacker position and their secondary. It's important to note that these inferred priorities may not encompass all aspects.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Rams will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Rams' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

1. Ben Skowronek

The Los Angeles Rams' roster is currently lacking depth. That's despite having notable stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald. As such, our attention is focused on players who were once highly regarded but may struggle during the preseason and training camp.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! Ben Skowronek’s touchdown gives the Rams the lead! 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/QODdi8lCEh — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 16, 2022

One player to watch is Ben Skowronek. Right now, he is currently projected to start in the Rams' offense. He may even potentially be the number two receiver alongside Kupp. Skowronek was initially considered a steal when drafted by Sean McVay in the seventh round, but his rookie season was marred by a fractured forearm. Later on, he also suffered a calf injury that prematurely ended his sophomore season. Although he had some decent performances, his production waned after October 16th, with no receiving touchdowns throughout the season.

Remember that the Rams have a big need for playmakers. In addition, the presence of other talented wide receivers like Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Demarcus Robinson may make Skowronek expendable. He will need to impress during the preseason to secure his spot on the team.

2. Robert Rochell

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cornerback Robert Rochell may be overshadowed by recent additions of larger cornerbacks, Akhello Witherspoon and Vincent Gray. While this doesn't necessarily mean Rochell will be cut, the team's decision to acquire players with similar physical attributes sends a clear message.

On one hand, Rochell's impressive physical attributes are undeniable. He has good size, length, and athleticism. He also possesses notable speed, agility, and explosiveness. Rochell's vertical jump of 43 inches and a broad jump of 11'1″ highlight his quick-twitch abilities. However, we're not sure if he has the strength to match up against elite receivers.

Keep in mind as well that Rochell faced chest and knee injuries in his rookie season. His defensive reps dropped significantly from 234 to 26 last year, although he saw an increase in special teams snaps, specifically as a gunner on punts and kickoffs. However, Rochell's lack of awareness was noticeable in his special teams play. In fact, he often struggled to track the ball and position himself correctly for returns. If this flaw translates to his coverage during practice, it becomes a significant concern for zone coverage.

3. Christian Rozeboom

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom had an impressive college career in South Dakota State. However, his role with the Rams has primarily been on special teams. He has participated in just seven defensive snaps out of his total 559 snaps in the pros, tallying 13 tackles.

Despite being the second most tenured member of the team, Rozeboom's position is uncertain due to his fit on defense. He is known for being a physical, run-stopping linebacker, rather than a coverage-focused defender. That puts his role in jeopardy. Take note that Ernest Jones is established as the main run-defending LB and defensive leader. This limits Rozeboom's opportunities on defense unless injuries occur. Additionally, competition for snaps could potentially come from safeties or cornerbacks, considering the Rams' young and talented secondary group. This is especially as the team frequently utilizes nickel and dime formations.

Remember also that Rozeboom has been already waived by the Rams in two of his three pro seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs even briefly picked him up before releasing him again. His performance in training camp will determine if he has developed enough to contribute on defense and if he can fend off the younger players for a role on the Rams' special teams.

Looking Ahead

The outlook for the Los Angeles Rams' campaign in the 2023 NFL season appears to be challenging. The team had a disappointing 5-12 record in the previous season. They struggled due to various factors such as injuries to key offensive players like Stafford and Kupp. This is in addition to losing free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller. Not surprisingly, the Rams' roster has been described as young and thin, lacking the depth and experience needed to effectively compete. Additionally, the team's aggressive approach in previous seasons, trading future assets to win the Super Bowl, has left them in a position where they need to start rebuilding.

While head coach Sean McVay is back and ready to regroup, it is clear that the Rams face significant challenges in the upcoming season. Overall, the Rams will need to make strategic moves during the offseason (like cutting some more players) to improve their chances of success in the 2023 NFL season.