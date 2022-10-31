RUMOR: Are Rams willing to trade Allen Robinson amid disappointing season?

The Los Angeles Rams are just 3-4 as they approach the midway point of the 2022 season. The defending champs hardly even look like a playoff team, let alone a Super Bowl contender. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, they have the chance to correct their course.

The Rams will likely look to make a move ahead of the deadline. Peter King of ProFootballTalk suggested that they would be interested in finding a speed threat at wide receiver and that they could be willing to move Allen Robinson.

“One you-never-know thing about the Rams: I won’t be shocked if they find a speed receiver somewhere, even if it costs them the ill-fitting Allen Robinson. That speed receiver could be Brandin Cooks, but only if the Texans chip in on some of the $18 million salary Cooks is due in 2023,” King writes.

Robinson has appeared in all seven of the Rams’ games this season but has not emerged as a strong second option in the passing game. He has just 224 receiving yards, 22 catches on 36 targets and two touchdowns. After signing such a big contract, his usage has not been that hight. LA could look to replace him in the depth chart with a familair face.

Cooks, who played with the Rams in 2018 and 2019, has 354 receiving yards, 32 catches and one touchdown with the Houston Texans this season. There have been some recent rumblings that Cooks and the Rams have some mutual interest in a reunion.

Whether it’s moving on from Robinson or not, the Rams have to find a way to upgrade their roster.