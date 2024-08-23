ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls have their last pre-season tune-up as the Los Angeles Rams face the Houston Texans. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Texans prediction and pick.

The Rams are 2-0 so far in the preseason. They opened up the preseason with a 13-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was tied at the half, and the Cowboys would take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter. Still, with four seconds left, Stetson Bennet though a touchdown pass to Miller Forristall to take the 13-12 victory. In the second game of the preseason, they would face the Los Angeles Chargers. For the second week in a row, Stetson Bennet through the game-winning touchdown pass. It was a 47-yard pass to JJ Laap with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter that gave them the 13-9 victory.

Meanwhile, the Texans are 2-1 in the preseason. They fell in the Hall of Fame game to the Bears 21-17, but have rebounded to win the next two. It was a 20-12 victory on the road over the Steelers, followed by a 28-10 victory over the Giants in their last game.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Rams-Texans Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +165

Houston Texans: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -195

Over: 34.5 (-105)

Under: 34.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams vs. Texans Preseason

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: KABC (Los Angeles/ KTRK (Houston)

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Matt Stafford still nursing an injury, it has been all Stetson Bennett this preseason. The first game of the preseason saw him go 24 of 38 for 224 yards. He threw four interceptions in the game but would throw the game-winning touchdown pass after the four interceptions. In the second game, he went 17-31 for 213 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

At running back it has been Zach Evans and Boston Scott coming out of the backfield. Evan has run 28 times this preseason for 90 yards but has not scored. Scott has run 25 times this preseason for 123 yards but also has not scored. Scott does have three receptions for ten yards though. Scott and Evans are fighting for a roster spot, expecting to be behind Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers. All three of them could see some time in this game, but it will be limited. Further, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, and Cooper Kupp have all sat out in the preseason. Still, Jordan Whittington has been great. He has brought in 11 receptions for 124 yards so far in the preseason.

The defense for the Rams has been great so far in the preseason. They have allowed just 21 points so far in the preseason. They have also yet to allow a touchdown in the preseason.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

CJ Stroud sat in the first preseason game but has played in the last two. He has thrown for 129 yards while connecting on nine for 14 passes. He also has a touchdown. With already two games under his belt, he may not play in this game, and if he does, he will be limited. Davis Mills did not play last week, and he is questionable in this one. That would lead to Case Keenum and Tim Boyle being the main players in the game. Keenom is coming off a 7-13 game with 73 yards and a score. Time Boyle went 10-15 for 94 yards against the Giants.

Joe Mixon has not seen time this preseason, and most likely will not in this game. The running game has not been great for the Texans so far. Jawhar Jordan has run 17 times for 43 yards this preseason. Meanwhile, J.J. Taylor led the way last week. He ran for 36 yards on five carries last week. Meanwhile, Cam Akers had 29 yards last week on six carries and could see more in this one. British Brooks was also great last week, running in two scores on five carries and 23 yards. John Metchie III has also been great. Last week he brought in six catches for 68 yards and a score.

The defense has also been stellar for the Texans. They did struggle some in the first game, allowing 21 points, but since then, they have allowed just 22 points in two games. They forced five turnovers against the Giants and will be looking to keep that up in this game.

Final Rams-Texans Prediction & Pick

While the Rams' offense has not been stellar in the preseason, the defense has. If the Texans do not score early with their primary players in, or they hold out their starters, expect this to be a close game. Take the Rams plus the points in this one.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Rams-Texans Prediction & Pick: Rams +3.5 (-105)