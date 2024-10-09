On the latest episode of NXT, WWE legend Randy Orton made a surprise appearance to face Je'Von Evans in a match. Despite a crucial botch at the end, Orton supported his opponent.

Towards the end of the match, Evans attempted to hit a second top-rope RKO-like cutter on Orton. After successfully hitting the first, he went for it again as Orton countered.

It looks like Orton was supposed to catch him for an RKO to end the match, but Evans did not land correctly. Orton then picked him up and hit him with an RKO to end the match.

After the match, Evans appeared to apologize to Orton. However, the Viper did not want to hear it, raising his hand after reassuring him. “It's okay, you're the man,” Orton appears to tell Evans after the match.

Hopefully, Evans' confidence is not ruined after the botched finish. He is a promising NXT superstar who went toe-to-toe with Orton, a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer.

Similar to Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans joined the WWE (as a part of NXT) at a young age. He is just 20 years old and has already faced the likes of Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Pete Dunne.

Sooner or later, Evans will make his way to the main roster. Surely, he will be more prepared in his next match with Orton whenever that happens.

Randy Orton's legendary WWE career

Upon joining the WWE main roster in 2002, Orton was immediately propelled to the main event scene. He joined the Evolution stable with Ric Flair, Triple H, and another newcomer, Batista.

They stayed together for a couple of years before being kicked out of the group. He won the World Heavyweight Championship from Chris Benoit at SummerSlam in 2004, becoming the youngest world champion in WWE at 24 years old.

After defeating Benoit in a rematch, Flair, Triple H, and Batista turned on Orton. He then turned face and lost the championship to Triple H at Unforgiven less than a month into his reign.

He would go on to feud with the Undertaker, losing to him at WrestleMania 21. Orton then formed a tag team with Edge, Rated-RKO, before becoming a singles star.

Orton would eventually form his own stable, Legacy, with fellow multi-generational wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. This story ended at WrestleMania XXVI when he defeated both Rhodes and DiBiase in a triple threat match.

In the subsequent years, Orton became a multi-time world champion and had plenty of high-profile feuds. Since returning from an 18-month injury hiatus at the 2023 Survivor Series: War Games, Orton has remained a face.

He resumed his feud with the Bloodline. Orton also competed in the King of the Ring tournament, losing to Gunther in the finals. He later faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin.

Throughout his career, Orton has won 14 world championships, just two behind John Cena and Ric Flair's record. He has also won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. Orton has also won a Money in the Bank match and two Royal Rumbles.