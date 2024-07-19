The Texas Rangers are having the definition of a World Series hangover. The defending champions are 46-50 but only five games out of first place in the American League West. Not all is lost quite yet with the the entire second half ahead.

When it comes to the rotation, the Rangers have pitched relatively well. And by the sounds of it, they could get back a key arm shortly. Jacob deGrom, who has been out since the beginning of last season due to Tommy John, threw a bullpen on Friday and mixed in some sliders, skipper Bruce Bochy revealed. The Rangers manager said deGrom felt great, as reported by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

deGrom inked a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers in December of 2022. He dominated in six starts in 2023 with an ERA below three before going on the shelf with an elbow injury. Even without him, Texas won the Fall Classic.

Jacob deGrom's return will help Rangers

Yes, it's been injury after injury for deGrom in recent years. But, when healthy, the right-hander is one of the most dominant arms in the show. He owns a career 2.53 ERA, winning back-to-back Cy Young awards with the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019.

However, since '19, deGrom has failed to make more than 15 starts in a single season because of health problems. The Rangers took a gamble by giving him such a hefty contract given the injury history and it backfired in the first year, although they still won a title.

All of that aside, if deGrom can actually stay off the IL this time, he will be a star for the Rangers. He pounds the strike zone, pitches deep into games, and has an array of above-average offerings.

Friday was deGrom's third bullpen since getting back on the mound following his recovery. He will likely need a couple more before beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. At this rate, a return in August is realistic.

Max Scherzer also just came back from a lengthy injury. He's made five starts and compiled an impressive 2.96 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, striking out 23 hitters in 27.1 innings of work.

Aside from deGrom, the Rangers are also going to get back the likes of Tyler Mahle, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford soon. Mahle also had Tommy John and will make his fourth rehab appearance in Triple-A on Saturday. Dunning is also pitching in the minors this weekend.

Things are coming together for the Rangers as they look to turn things around in the next couple of months here.