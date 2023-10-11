The Texas Rangers faltered in the final month of the regular season, losing out on a top-two seed in the American League playoffs and settling for a wild card spot. After completing a sweep in both the wild card round and the ALDS, the Rangers don’t care anymore about losing out on a division title.

The ALDS sweep was secured Tuesday night in front of a packed house at Globe Life Field as the Rangers convincingly took Game 3 over the Baltimore Orioles, who finished with the best record in the American League. Texas used its potent offense and torched Baltimore's pitching the entire series, scoring 21 runs in three games.

Corey Seager got the ball rolling in Game 3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The Rangers followed it with a five-run second inning, sparked by Mitch Garver's two-run double after the Orioles intentionally walked Seager.

[Seager's] the best hitter in the world, I would walk him too,” Garver said, via Bally Sports Southwest. “But dang, that became my moment there. I was so happy I could come through for the boys.”

Garver's claim is not that far-fetched

Calling Corey Seager the top hitter on the planet is certainly a bold take, but it's hard to argue that he's not the best hitter in the world right now. Seager has lifted the Rangers offense to another dimension this postseason, thanks to his scorching hot bat.

Seager is 6-for-14 with three doubles, one home run and 3 RBIs in five playoff games. He's scored six times and has been walked an unprecedented 13 times (11 base on ball, two intentional walks) this October. The Orioles refused to pitch to him in Game 2, walking him five times, the most by a player in an MLB playoff game.

Seagar is no stranger to postseason success having appeared in the MLB playoffs six times during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won World Series MVP in 2020, hitting 8-for-20 with two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs scored. Ironically enough, he did it in his future home ballpark as the entire series was played at Globe Life Field.

Seager put together the best regular season of his career with the Rangers this year and will likely be an AL MVP finalist despite missing 43 games. He notched career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and RBIs, not to mention his 33 home runs and 42 doubles.

Seager's first season with the Rangers did not go very well in 2022, leading to a ton of criticism toward him given the 10-year, $325 million contract Texas gave him. This season, from Opening Day to now, Seager has shown why the Rangers felt comfortable handing him that sort of deal.

Maybe he's not the “best hitter on the planet,” but Corey Seager is a damn good baseball player and he's leading the Rangers to a potential World Series appearance.