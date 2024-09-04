Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young said the team is placing star shortstop Corey Seager on the 15-day injured list with a hip injury, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. McFarland also reports that the Rangers are not sure if the injury is season-ending. Either way, Texas' playoff hopes were already dwindling and now it will require something extraordinary to occur for the Rangers to end up playing meaningful baseball in October.

In a corresponding move, Texas is promoting outfielder Sandro Fabian to the big league club, Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports reports.

Injuries have plagued Seager in recent seasons. When healthy, the shortstop has played at a high level. Despite appearing in only 119 games in 2024, Seager still managed to finish second in American League MVP voting.

Seager has swung the bat well across 123 games played in 2024. Overall, he has recorded a slash line of .278/.353/.512/.864. He has also hit 30 home runs and 21 doubles. Again, we are only in early September so Seager's final numbers could have been truly eye-opening had he avoided this injury.

Will Corey Seager play again in 2024?

This is the question fans will surely be asking. There does not seem to be a clear answer at the moment. Even if Seager recovers in time to return before the end of the season, there may not be any reason to bring him back if Texas is out of the playoff conversation.

The Rangers currently hold a 66-73 record. They are 9.5 games back in the American League West and 8.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race. In other words, Texas' postseason chances are extremely slim.

The idea of potentially bringing Seager back and risking further injury if the team is officially out of contention surely will not appeal to the Rangers. It should also be noted that possible surgery has not been ruled out, so there is no guarantee that Seager will even be ready to return before the regular season comes to an end.

Time to start preparing for 2025?

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are just a couple of the Rangers' other injured stars. Texas won the 2023 World Series but 2024 has unfortunately been defined by injury concerns.

Every team battles injury trouble. It is an unfortunate part of sports. However, the Rangers have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries throughout the '24 campaign. The players and coaching staff will likely refrain from using excuses but one has to wonder where this team would be if their roster was healthy.

The good news is that the Rangers do not need to enter a rebuild. Their roster is talented enough to compete. Sure, making a few necessary additions during the offseason will not hurt. But this ball club is currently constructed to make some noise in the playoff conversation.

If the Rangers can return a fairly similar roster and stay healthy in 2025, then perhaps they will rebound and make another deep postseason run. For now, Texas will focus on ending the '24 season on a high note.

The question is if we have seen the last of Corey Seager in 2024? The Rangers will continue to provide updates on the situation as information is made available.