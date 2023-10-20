Momentum is beginning to shift in the Houston Astros' direction in the ALCS. After taking the first two games in Houston, the Rangers have dropped back-to-back games at home. Texas needs to bounce back as soon as possible. Otherwise, the Astros may run away with the series. MLB Network shared some eye-opening Corey Seager stats before Game 5 that will excite Rangers fans, however.

Seager has reportedly played exactly 162 games at Globe Life Field, which is of course the same amount as a normal MLB regular season. In those 162 games played, Seager is hitting .309 with an incredible 1.027 OPS, 55 home runs, and 125 RBI. If a player were to post numbers like that during the course of a season, they would cruise to the MVP award.

It's clear that Seager loves hitting at the Rangers' home ball park. He even homered in Texas' 10-3 loss to Houston in Game 4. If the Rangers are going to rebound and win the ALCS, they will need Seager to lead the charge.

Rangers, Corey Seager preparing for Game 5

The Rangers also need their pitching to step up. Even if Corey Seager has a career game and blasts three home runs on Friday, it won't matter if Texas' pitching struggles again. Fortunately for the Rangers though, Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 2.08 ERA in 2023 MLB playoffs) is scheduled to start Game 5.

He will oppose Astros ace Justin Verlander (1-1, 1.42 in 2023 postseason). After a pair of offensive outbursts, there's a possibility that Game 5 will be a pitcher's duel. Perhaps Seager can get things going against Verlander though. The Rangers shortstop is 4-15 against Verlander in his career, per StatMuse. Although, he has yet to homer or even record an extra-base hit against him.

Game 5 projects to be a competitive affair. It's an extremely important contest with the series tied up at two games apiece. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 PM EST.