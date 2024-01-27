Official contract details for new Rangers reliever David Robertson

The Texas Rangers' biggest weakness going into the 2023 postseason was supposed to be their bullpen, but pitchers like Josh Sborz, Jose Leclerc and Aroldis Chapman came through in multiple clutch situations and helped the franchise clinch its first World Series title. Relievers can be volatile by nature, though, so gaining an extra boost in free agency is necessary.

And that is what general manager Chris Young did on Thursday after signing David Robertson to a one-year contract. The 2009 champion and 2011 All-Star passed his physical, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, making the deal official.

“Robertson will get $11.5 million guaranteed in the deal, per source,” Feinsand posted on X. “He gets a $5 million salary in 2024 with a $7 million mutual option for 2025 ($1.5 million buyout). There is also $1 million per year in deferred money from 2027-31.”

The 38-year-old righty has one been one of the most dependable relievers for almost 15 years, posting a 2.90 ERA and 175 saves while holding batters to a measly .205 batting average in 793 games pitched. His dominant first-half with the New York Mets last year earned him buzz ahead of the trade deadline. Robertson struggled with command after being dealt to the Miami Marlins and saw his overall ERA increase by nearly a run (3.03).

The Rangers' robust offense should give him plenty of opportunities to enter the game with leads, though. He figures to replace flamethrower Chapman, who agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Texas got by with a shaky pen in 2023, but David Robertson will ideally ease some of the lineup's burden and continue to be a stalwart in late innings.

These are the type of moves that can keep a defending champion in the mix for the next Fall Classic.