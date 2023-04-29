Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Jacob deGrom is one of, if not the best pitcher in all of baseball. However, staying healthy has been a concern for the former New York Mets and current Texas Rangers’ ace. deGrom made unfortunate MLB history on Friday against the New York Yankees, doing something that perfectly demonstrates both his dominance on the mound and struggles with injury. After exiting against the Yankees early, deGrom became the first pitcher in history to have five games where he’s allowed no runs but pitched between just 3-4 innings, per Codify on Twitter.

The MLB world wants nothing more than to see Jacob deGrom be healthy for a full season. The 34-year old features a blazing fastball and some of the best breaking stuff in the game. Additionally, he knows how to utilize each one of his pitches in impressive fashion. deGrom could possibly break new MLB records with a completely healthy season.

The four-time All-Star hasn’t made more than 15 starts in a single season since 2019. During the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, deGrom made 32 starts each season and took home back-to-back NL Cy Young awards with the Mets. Jacob deGrom was seemingly on track for his best season yet in 2021 after posting a sparkling ERA of 1.08 through 15 games. An injury unfortunately cut his season short though.

deGrom would return in the second-half of 2022, making 11 starts down the stretch for the Mets. So far in 2023, his first season with Texas, deGrom owns a 2.67 ERA over the course of six outings. Injuries have already impacted deGrom in 2023 though.