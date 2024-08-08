The Texas Rangers are having a difficult 2024 season, but the 2023 World Series champions were recognized at the White House Thursday by President Joe Biden for their accomplishment last fall. More than just hosting the Rangers, Biden noted Corey Seager's memorable moment during the Rangers' victory parade that came after they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic.

The Rangers dominated the postseason last year, but they blew the American League West pennant when they lost on the final day of the regular season and the division went to the Houston Astros. Houston third baseman Alex Bregman fired a shot at the Rangers during his team's celebration. “A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like if the ‘Stros didn't win the division. I guess we'll never know,” Bregman said.

Seager remembered those words during the Rangers victory parade, and the World Series MVP's remarks were well-received by the Rangers crowd. “I just have one thing to say. Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know.”

The President recalled that memorable moment at the White House celebration. He also recognized the contributions of pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the slugging of Adolis Garcia during the postseason.

“The standout pitcher. Nathan (Eovaldi). Major League record with five wins in a single postseason.” Biden said. “(Adolis) Garcia. Another major league record. Most RBIs in a single (post)season.”

The Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, the Baltimore Orioles in the divisional playoffs and the rival Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Texas is struggling in the current season as they are in third place in the AL West behind the first-place Astros and the second-place Seattle Mariners with a 54-61 record. They are 5.5 games behind the Astros and 9.5 games out of a spot in the Wild Card race.