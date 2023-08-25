Veteran utility man Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, according to Jon Heyman.

Harrison signed the deal on Aug. 16, two weeks after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies shortly after the trade deadline. He was 6-for-27 in six games with Triple-A Round Rock. It was the first time Harrison played in the minors since 2019.

The Rangers didn’t see enough from the 36-year-old to warrant his return to the MLB. Harrison had 114 plate appearances with the Phillies this season, hitting .204 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Rangers are the sixth team that Harrison signed with since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2019 season. They are the only team that he didn’t have an MLB appearance with.

Texas is in first place in the AL West and is poised to make its first playoff appearance since 2016. Giving playing time to a veteran who has not hit the ball well this season likely won’t improve their chances of clinching a postseason berth, hence why they never promoted Harrison.

This may spell the end of Josh Harrison's MLB career. He's posted sub-700 OPS seasons in each of the last two years and received the least amount of plate appearances in a full season in his career since 2013. There's a possibility a team will take a chance on him next season, but this may be exactly what they are getting in Harrison.

The Rangers hold a one-game lead in the AL West with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners breathing down their necks.