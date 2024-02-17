Texas Rangers' Josh Jung is out for at least two weeks due to a calf strain. It's the latest blow to the Rangers' infield.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is getting some bad news. The infielder is going to be out for at least two weeks due to suffering a calf strain, per Rangers Today. Jung says he's out for two weeks, while Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says it's going to be three.

Jung is a key part of the Rangers ball club. The third baseman saw a huge increase of at-bats in 2023, from 2022. Last season, Jung had 127 hits, to go with 70 runs batted in for Texas. He finished the season batting a solid .266 for a team that finished the year with a memorable trip to the World Series. The Rangers ended up winning Major League Baseball's championship in 2023, the first for the franchise. The team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Texas fans are certainly hoping the injury isn't serious. The Rangers' infield is already getting hit this offseason with some key injuries. Along with Jung, Rangers short stop Cory Seager is also out while getting surgery for a sports hernia.

Jung has battled through injuries before. He played the postseason last year with some thumb pain, and while in the minor leagues the third baseman also battled a stress fracture in his foot. It seems to take an awful lot to get Jung out of the lineup.

The Rangers start their spring training games for 2024 on February 23, with a game against the Kansas City Royals. Due to the timeline for Jung's injury, he most likely won't be able to play in that game.