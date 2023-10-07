The Texas Rangers took care of business in the American League Wild Card Series and will play the AL's best team, the Baltimore Orioles, in the ALDS. Max Scherzer has been taking steps towards a potential return from injury. However, Scherzer is not on Texas' ALDS roster, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale reported that if the Rangers advance to the ALCS then Scherzer would likely be added to the roster.

The Orioles enjoyed a fantastic 2023 season. Despite featuring a young roster led by inexperienced stars, the O's finished with the best record in the American League. Baltimore clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage in the AL playoffs as a result.

The Orioles are dealing with some question marks within their pitching staff. The bullpen has been fairly reliable, but the starting rotation isn't exactly the best in baseball. Meanwhile, the Rangers feature a loaded lineup capable of damage.

Texas will need their offense and starting rotation to lead the charge, as the Rangers' bullpen has struggled for most of the season. That said, Texas' relief core performed well in the AL Wild Card Series. Perhaps the bullpen will find its footing in the playoffs.

In the end, the Rangers will need to upset the Orioles in order for Max Scherzer to have any chance of pitching. If Texas emerges victorious in this series, they are expected to get a veteran starting pitcher back in the rotation. Given that this is playoff baseball, experience is crucial. Scherzer has pitched in plenty of postseason games and will not back down in the big moments.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Scherzer's status as they are made available.