Rangers fans came for John Smoltz after winning the World Series thanks to his pro-Diamondbacks commentary for much of Game 5

The Texas Rangers won Game 5 of the World Series to clinch their first championship in their 52-year history, sending fans into a wild celebration. While fans were thrilled to have seen their team win it all, they weren't forgetting John Smoltz, who seemed to be openly rooting for the Arizona Diamondbacks throughout Game 5.

Smoltz was part of Fox's broadcast team for the World Series alongside Joe Davis, and as Game 5 went on, Rangers fans began to note how overwhelmingly pro-Diamondbacks his commentary was coming off as. Throughout the game, and particularly after the Rangers officially won the series, Rangers fans criticized Smoltz on social media for seemingly supporting Arizona throughout the game.

John Smoltz thinks Arizona still has a chance to turn this series around. — Hawk (@hawk2973) November 2, 2023

“Even though the series is over, the DBacks still have a shot to come back and win.” – John Smoltz probably — Brad Beheler (@BradBeheler) November 2, 2023

“Pressure is on Texas. They have to win 1 more. Arizona only has to win all 3” -John Smoltz — Captain Soup (@samtheaustinP1) November 2, 2023

John Smoltz getting ready for game six — Jerry Elliott (@ThatGuyJerry) November 2, 2023

John Smoltz looking for the first flight he can get to Haiti so he can get his DBacks World Champions shirt. pic.twitter.com/o57iGxazX5 — valleybutcher.bsky.social (@ValleyButcher) November 2, 2023

NATHAN EOVALDI GETS OUT OF A BASES LOAD JAM IN THE 5TH INNING TO KEEP THE GAME TIED 0-0!!! John Smoltz: pic.twitter.com/j0RvroL0Cv — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) November 2, 2023

Maybe Smoltz just wanted the MLB season to be extended, but for whatever reason, it was tough to ignore how he was seemingly rooting for the Diamondbacks throughout this game. Especially on the national stage like this, fans are quick to notice any perceived notion of hatred towards their team, and Rangers fans were particularly quick to call out Smoltz here.

At the end of the day, the Rangers and their fans will be thrilled to have walked away from the World Series with their franchise's first ever championship, but Smoltz may have made himself public enemy number one for the franchise along the way. Texas fans will likely forget about Smoltz's strange commentary as they go on to celebrate their championship, but in the immediate aftermath of the game, it led to some pretty hilarious takes from the fired up fans.