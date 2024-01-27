The Rangers agreed to re-sign an outfielder in MLB free agency.

The Texas Rangers and outfielder Travis Jankowski are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, per general manager Chris Young with MLB reporting the news. Jankowski, who spent the 2023 season in Texas, is set to make $1.7 million in 2024 with performance bonuses attached to the contract, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Jankowski, 32, is a speedy outfielder who has played at the big league level since 2015. He made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres during the '15 campaign. He would remain with the Padres until 2019. Jankowski has since spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and the Rangers.

In 107 games played in 2023, Jankowski slashed .263/.357/.332/.689. He hit just one home run but added 19 stolen bases. It was one of Jankowski's best overall seasons in MLB, and he will look to continue helping the Rangers in 2024 while playing in a versatile outfield role.

Rangers' offseason so far

Texas is fresh off a World Series victory. They are hoping to remain competitive moving forward, though.

The Rangers recently signed veteran reliever David Robertson to bolster the bullpen. Texas has made a number of other moves, and rumors are currently swirling about a potential Jordan Montgomery reunion in MLB free agency.

The Rangers' rotation features enough talent to find success, but Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle will all miss the first few months of 2024 due to injuries. As a result, Texas would benefit from adding starting pitching depth at the very least. But they would not mind bringing a star like Montgomery back either.

It will be intriguing to see if the Rangers make more moves as the offseason continues.