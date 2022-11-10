By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers have been wheeling and dealing to kick off the 2022 offseason. They pulled off a deal with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night for Jake Odorizzi in an effort to boost their starting rotation, and they have continued their trading ways on Thursday morning by sending Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds.

Via Mark Feinsand:

“The Rangers have traded INF/OF Nick Solak to the Reds for cash considerations.”

Trading away Solak isn’t necessarily a surprising move for the Rangers, as he got squeezed out of their plans when the team signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in free agency last offseason. Solak has a lot of positional versatility (he has played every spot in the field aside from shortstop, right field, and catcher) but he couldn’t find a way to crack the lineup last season, and spent most of the year in Triple-A with the Round Rock Express.

Solak finished the 2022 campaign with some very underwhelming numbers (.207 BA, 3 HR, 4 RBI, .638 OPS) but that’s typically what happens when you finish the season with just 82 at-bats. The Reds will be hoping that Solak can find a way to produce like he did back in 2021 (.242 BA, 11 HR, 49 RBI, .677 OPS) when he was the team’s starting second baseman.

The Rangers get just cash considerations in return from the Reds, but considering how Solak was likely bound for either the bench or Triple-A again this season, moving him makes a lot of sense. It will be interesting to see whether this deal ends up working out for the Reds, and whether or not Solak can find a way to stay in the majors next season.