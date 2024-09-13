ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners begin a four-game series on Thursday night. It's an important series for both teams, as the Rangers could climb into second in the American League West with a sweep. The Rangers are still eight games back of the Astros in the division while the Mariners are a disappointing four back. The Mariners had postseason dreams at the trade deadline, but have been in a downward spiral since then. The Rangers have won six of their past ten games, while the Mariners have won just five of ten. The massive storyline in this game will be the return of Jacob deGrom, who has been out for over a year with an injury. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Jacob deGrom vs. Logan Gilbert

Jacob deGrom missed over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. He was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP last year before the injury.

He was 1-3 on the road with a 3.77 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

Logan Gilbert is 7-11 with a 3.15 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP.

Gilbert's last start was on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched 8 innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 earned runs, and a home run.

Gilbert is 3-5 with a 2.35 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline: -125

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers aim to make one more postseason push with the returns of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom in this series. The Rangers have been on a better roll than the Mariners, with both teams heading in opposite directions. It looked like the West was a two-horse race with the Mariners and Astros, but it is impressive that the defending World Series champs have made it as far as they have. Texas believes they can miraculously make the playoffs, as they wouldn't be bringing deGrom back unless they believed they had a chance.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The return of deGrom will give the Rangers some momentum in this game, but we could get an edge from his first game back from a betting perspective. The oddsmakers will give the Rangers an edge because of deGrom but Texas might be reluctant to push him too far in his return. If they take him out early, the Rangers bullpen might not be able to hold any lead that deGrom leaves with. The bullpen has a 5.89 ERA over the last three games.

It will be difficult for deGrom to outduel Logan Gilbert even if deGrom returns in peak form. Gilbert has been dominant at home over his last four starts, allowing just two earned runs over 25 2/3 innings. The Rangers are hitting just .243 with a .323 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging five runs/nine. The Mariners have been better, batting .255 with a .323 on-base percentage and 5.5 runs/nine.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners get a perfect pitching matchup in deGrom's first game back. deGrom could return with some momentum and shut down the Mariners, but Gilbert will match him along the way. If it comes down to a battle of the bullpens, give me the Mariners.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (+105)