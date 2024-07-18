The Los Angeles Rams, originally based in Cleveland before moving to Los Angeles, St. Louis, and then back to Los Angeles, have a rich and storied history filled with remarkable talent. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to dominant defensive players, the Rams franchise has seen some of the greatest players in NFL history. Just before the 2024 season kicks off, we rank the 10 greatest Rams in team history.

10. Isaac Bruce (WR, 1994-2007)

Isaac Bruce was one of the most prolific and reliable wide receivers in NFL history. Known for his precise route running, strong hands, and ability to make big plays, Bruce recorded 942 receptions for 14,109 yards and 84 touchdowns during his career with the Rams. Bruce was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and earned one All-Pro honor.

Bruce played a crucial role in the Rams' high-powered “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, particularly during their Super Bowl XXXIV victory, where he caught the game-winning 73-yard touchdown pass. His contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

9. Eric Dickerson (RB, 1983-1987)

Eric Dickerson was one of the most dominant and productive running backs in NFL history. Known for his combination of speed, vision, and power, Dickerson amassed 7,245 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns during his time with the Rams. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors.

Dickerson set the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984, a record that still stands today. His ability to consistently break long runs and his durability made him a key offensive weapon for the Rams. Dickerson's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

8. Tom Mack (G, 1966-1978)

Tom Mack was a dominant offensive guard who anchored the Rams' offensive line for 13 seasons. Known for his strength, technique, and consistency, Mack was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and earned six All-Pro honors. His ability to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes made him a cornerstone of the Rams' offense.

Mack's contributions to the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His leadership and professionalism set a standard for excellence on the offensive line. Mack's impact on the game and the Rams franchise was recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. His legacy as one of the greatest offensive guards in NFL history is well-deserved.

7. Jack Youngblood (DE, 1971-1984)

Jack Youngblood was one of the most tenacious and durable defensive ends in NFL history. Known for his relentless motor, toughness, and ability to make plays, Youngblood recorded 151.5 sacks during his career with the Rams. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors.

Youngblood's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His leadership and ability to play through injuries, including playing the entire 1979 playoffs with a broken leg, made him a legend in NFL history. Youngblood's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. His legacy as one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history remains secure.

6. Deacon Jones (DE, 1961-1971)

Deacon Jones was one of the most dominant and innovative defensive ends in NFL history. Known for his speed, strength, and ability to sack the quarterback, Jones was a key figure in the Rams' “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and earned five All-Pro honors.

Jones is credited with coining the term “sack” and was known for his ability to get to the quarterback, although sacks were not an official statistic during his career. His impact on the game extended beyond his impressive play on the field, as he was a trailblazer for future generations of pass rushers. Jones's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980. His legacy as one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history is undeniable.

5. Marshall Faulk (RB, 1999-2005)

Marshall Faulk was one of the most versatile and dynamic running backs in NFL history. Known for his ability to both run and catch the ball, Faulk amassed 6,959 rushing yards, 4,071 receiving yards, and 85 total touchdowns during his time with the Rams. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors.

Faulk played a key role in the Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory and earning NFL MVP honors in 2000. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver made him a dynamic offensive weapon. Faulk's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

Kurt Warner's rise from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion is one of the most remarkable stories in NFL history. Known for his accuracy, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch situations, Warner threw for 14,447 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 65 interceptions during his time with the Rams. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and earned two All-Pro honors.

Warner played a crucial role in the Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV, where he earned MVP honors. Warner's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. His legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is undeniable.

3. Merlin Olsen (DT, 1962-1976)

Merlin Olsen was one of the most dominant and durable defensive tackles in NFL history. Known for his strength, technique, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, Olsen was a key figure in the Rams' “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line. He was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and earned six All-Pro honors.

Olsen's impact on the game extended beyond his impressive statistics. His leadership and ability to make plays in critical moments made him a cornerstone of the Rams' defense for over a decade. Olsen's contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982. His legacy as one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history is well-deserved.

2. Orlando Pace (OT, 1997-2008)

Orlando Pace was one of the most dominant offensive tackles in NFL history. Known for his size, strength, and technique, Pace was a key figure in protecting the quarterback and opening up running lanes for the Rams' high-powered offense. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and earned three All-Pro honors.

Pace played a crucial role in the success of the Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, helping lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. His contributions to the game and the Rams franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Pace's legacy as one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history is undeniable.

Aaron Donald is widely regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. Known for his strength, speed, and technique, Donald has consistently disrupted opposing offenses since entering the league. For his career, he 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro honors.

Donald was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year four times and was a key figure in the Rams' recent success, including their Super Bowl LVI victory. His ability to consistently pressure the quarterback and make plays in critical moments has made him a cornerstone of the Rams' defense. Though some believe he retired early, his legacy will be as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players are arguably considered the best, the Rams history is filled with some of the NFL's greatest players. Here are several others throughout the team's long history that could just as well be in any other top 10 list.