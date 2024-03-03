With Pokemon's next set Temporal Forces releasing on March 22, Ace Spec cards will be returning to the trading card game. Each Ace Spec provides a powerful effect, but comes with a strict drawback.
Much like Radiant Pokemon, trainers may only have one Ace Spec in their deck. Choosing the right card can help take any deck to the next level. Once Temporal Forces is deemed legal, every deck in the meta will be playing an Ace Spec.
With seven new Ace Spec cards releasing in Temporal Forces, trainers have plenty of decisions to make on which one to pick. From items to tools to even special energy, Temporal Forces has numerous different routes to take when it comes to choosing the right fit.
Each deck is different, meaning an Ace Spec might be better in one list than another. However, before Temporal Forces even releases, it's clear to see which Ace Specs will be finding their way into more trainer's decks.
Neo Upper Energy
Neo Upper Energy would be a strong way to power up a Stage 2 attacker that requires numerous different types of energy. However, the one-per-deck Ace Spec rule, alongside the limitations in the card itself hold Neo Upper Energy back.
The post-Temporal Forces meta will feature numerous strong Stage 2 Pokemon. Charizard ex and Baxcalibur in Chien-Pao ex decks will be heavily played. But both Pokemon already have built-in energy acceleration effects. Of course, Neo Upper Energy could be used on other Stage 2s, but trainers must find their evolution tools on top of the Ace Spec.
With only one Ace Spec available, trainers must choose one that covers as much ground as possible. While it'll work in niche situations, Neo Upper Energy doesn't seem to have a place in the meta; at least to begin the format.
Awakening Drum
Awakening Drum gives the Pokemon TCG another powerful Ancient card. Which is great in Ancient decks, but useless in anything else.
With the Ace Spec, a trainer using an Ancient deck can in theory draw six cards. On an item, that still gives the trainer access to their supporter for turn and numerous different tools. Awakening Drum is a strong way to dig through the deck and get to your combo pieces.
But only being usable in Ancient decks keeps the card low on this list. It may see heavy play with Ancient getting new support, but unless the archetype takes over the meta, it won't be one of the more used Ace Specs.
Reboot Pod
Much like Awakening Drum, Reboot Pod provides a unique effect for its archetype. Its extra energy acceleration puts it a spot higher than its Ancient counterpart.
For any Future deck, Reboot Pod quickly fuels up numerous Pokemon on the board. You'll need six energies in the discard to get the maximum effect, but any energy attach on an item is a strong tool in the trading card game.
Adding the soon-to-be released Iron Crown ex to an already established Iron Hands ex will make future decks more powerful. So will Reboot Pod. But without a deck built around future Pokemon, Reboot Pod won't be the Ace Spec played.
Master Ball
Master Ball is entering an interesting place in the meta and on this list. It may not be the scariest Ace Spec, but it's universality makes it a more playable card.
Even with rotation soon hitting the Pokemon TCG, cards like Nest Ball and Ultra Ball will remain. There are numerous different ways to search out Pokemon. However, Master Ball ensures that you get the exact Pokemon you need regardless of evolutionary stage. That strategy has worked for many Lugia decks playing under the Temporal Forces format in Asia.
Still, it may be hard for Master Ball to find its place in the meta due to its straightforward effect. Regardless, its playability in any deck moves it up higher on the list.
Hero's Cape
Hero's Cape marks the first of two Ace Spec tool card revealed in Temporal Forces. The first on the list provides a shield to any oncoming attacks.
Being able to put the tool on any Pokemon is a most boost for Hero's Cape. Without restrictions of rule boxes or evolution, trainers will have numerous different ways to use the Ace Spec. On a big attacker with already high hit points, Hero's Cape can turn that Pokemon into a fearsome tank. On a low HP Pokemon, the card can help ward off one-shot attacks.
Lost Vacuum will be a scary sight for any trainer who plays the Ace Spec. But if Hero's Cape sticks, it'll be hard for many Pokemon to get around it.
Maximum Belt
While Hero's Cape gives your Pokemon more HP, Maximum Belt ensures extra damage is being dealt out. That added damage boost could be the difference between a win and a loss as the meta continues to shift.
Every set deeper into Scarlet and Violet means that more and more ex Pokemon will be dominating the format. As long as there are strong ex's, Maximum Belt will play a roll. With a supporter card like Arven, that can search Maximum Belt, it becomes an even scarier threat.
For any Pokemon just short of damage needed for knockout, Maximum Belt is your best friend. As Pokemon ex begin to take over the TCG, the Ace Spec will soon arrive to lead the fight back.
Prime Catcher
Of all the Ace Spec cards revealed, none are more powerful than Prime Catcher. To put it simply, Prime Catcher brings back the heavily played Guzma supporter on an item card.
Trainers have already been able to use Counter Catcher, which was released in Paradox Rift. Pokemon Catcher was re-printed in Scarlet and Violet base set, offering another option. Both cards allow you to switch your opponent's active Pokemon with one on their bench. But for Pokemon Catcher you must flip a coin. You must be down in prize cards to use Counter Catcher.
Prime Catcher takes all the frills away. At any point during the game, you can bring any Pokemon to the active. Being able to use ‘Boss Orders' on an item while still using your supporter card is one of the most powerful effects coming out of Temporal Forces. Switching in a Pokemon of your choosing while dealing a lethal attack to your opponent's biggest threat will be tough for any deck to counter.
From its new Pokemon to Ace Spec cards coming back, Temporal Forces will completely shake up the Pokemon TCG. Prime Catcher will be one card that finds its way into many of the top decks in the meta.